Colorado State Examining Basketball Program Under Coach Larry Eustachy

Larry Eustachy has been the Colorado State men's basketball coach since 2012.

By Associated Press
January 31, 2018

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker says the school is performing a ''climate assessment'' on the basketball program under coach Larry Eustachy.

In a statement released Wednesday, Parker says the school is having conversations with students and staff members associated with men's basketball. He offered no further information.

The statement came in the wake of a report published online by former Rocky Mountain Collegian sports editor Justin Michael who said Parker was interviewing players about Eustachy's conduct.

The university looked into Eustachy in 2013-14 for creating an atmosphere of ''fear and intimidation'' among his players. In documents obtained by the Coloradoan nearly a year ago, Eustachy acknowledged he ''crossed the line'' when asked about the atmosphere within the program by former athletic director Jack Graham.

Eustachy is in his sixth year with Colorado State. The Rams were 10-13 heading into a home game Wednesday against Wyoming.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters