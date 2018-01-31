Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans posted a career-high 38 points on 9-of-13 shooting, along with the game-winner, in the Red Raiders' victory over Texas Wednesday.

With about three seconds remaining in the second half and Texas Tech trailing 64-63, Evans went to the line for a pair of free throws. He made the first and missed the second, sending the the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Evans scored the first four points to put Texas Tech up 68-64. With 12 seconds left, Kerwin Roach II of Texas hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 71.

Evans responded with a jumper from the top of the key as time expired to give No. 10 Texas Tech it's sixth Big 12 win of the season.

Texas Tech survives in INCREDIBLE fashion.



Keenan Evans finishes with a career-high 38, including this game-winner: pic.twitter.com/ZpaKuosujw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 1, 2018

For the game, Evans went 18-for-20 at the line and also had three assists and four rebounds.