Watch: Keenan Evans Hits Overtime Buzzer-Beater to Lift Texas Tech Over Texas

Keenan Evans finished with 38 points and one game-winner in the Red Raiders' victory over Texas.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 31, 2018

Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans posted a career-high 38 points on 9-of-13 shooting, along with the game-winner, in the Red Raiders' victory over Texas Wednesday.

With about three seconds remaining in the second half and Texas Tech trailing 64-63, Evans went to the line for a pair of free throws. He made the first and missed the second, sending the the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Evans scored the first four points to put Texas Tech up 68-64. With 12 seconds left, Kerwin Roach II of Texas hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 71.

Evans responded with a jumper from the top of the key as time expired to give No. 10 Texas Tech it's sixth Big 12 win of the season.

For the game, Evans went 18-for-20 at the line and also had three assists and four rebounds.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters