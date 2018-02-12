Coach Andy Kennedy will part ways with Ole Miss at the end of the season and will announce the news at a 3 p.m. press conference Monday, Neal McCready of Rivals.com reports. Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com and Gary Parrish of CBS Sports also reported that Kennedy will be leaving.

Kennedy has been with Ole Miss since 2006 after spending one year as the Cincinnati coach.

In his 12 years with the Rebels, Kennedy finished above .500 every season, reached at least 20 wins nine times so far and has led the team to the NCAA Tournament in 2013 and 2015.

In the 2013 season Ole Miss won the SEC Tournament by knocking off Missouri, Vanderbilt and Florida in consecutive games. The team then defeated Wisconsin in its first NCAA Tournament game, but fell to La Salle in the next round.

Prior to Kennedy, Rod Barnes was the coach at Ole Miss for eight seasons.

The Rebels are 11-14 this season and second to last in the SEC with a 4-8 conference record. For his career at Ole Miss, Kennedy is 245-154.