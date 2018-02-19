A USC women’s basketball player says Oregon State fans spewed racial slurs at her and her black teammates after a loss to the Beavers on Sunday night.

USC sophomore guard Minyon Moore tweeted after USC's 69–63 loss concerning the alleged remarks, but those posts were deleted.

According to the Corvallis Gazette-Times, who took screenshots of the posts, Moore wrote “Oregon state fans calling us n***** after the end of the game great sportsmanship.”

“Oregon state thinks they have the best fans. ... no you have racist fans. Calling players “you black girls”, “black b****” and “you n******” is unacceptable. @Pac12Network @pac12 you need to address this @BeaverWBB."

”Both schools strongly agree that there is no place for such racially insensitive language in sports,” USC senior woman administrator Donna Heinel said in a statement. ”And we appreciate Oregon State and the Pac-12’s immediate dedication to investigating this incident and their efforts to ensure that our collective values of respect and inclusion are upheld.”

Oregon State spokesman Steve Clark said there was no place in college sports for "racially derogatory actions or statements" like the ones that Moore alleges.