NCAA Rules Arizona's Allonzo Trier Ineligible; University Says It Will Appeal Decision

The NCAA has ruled Arizona guard Allonzo Trier ineligible for a second positive PED test. The university plans to appeal the decision. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 22, 2018

The NCAA has ruled star Arizona guard Allonzo Trier ineligible effectively immediately due to a second positive performance-enhancing drug test. The university plans to appeal the decision, as they believe the test was positive because Trier unknowingly ingested a substance in 2016. 

"In late January 2018, Allonzzo participated in an NCAA student-athlete drug screening," Arizona's athletic department said in a statement. "The results of that test, confirmed today, revealed the reappearance of a trace amount of a banned substance. 

"The amount detected was miniscule by scientific standards and appears to be a remnant of a substance, which the NCAA agreed, Allonzo had unknowingly ingested in 2016. 

"The University is appealing the decision and is hopeful that Allonzo will regain his eligibility soon." 

Trier, a junior, is Arizona's second-leading scorer at 19.6 points per game to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. 

Arizona is 21-6 and ranked No. 14 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches' poll. Arizona plays at Oregon State on Thursday night and at Oregon on Saturday before finishing the season with home matchups against Stanford (March 1) and California (March 3). The Pac-12 tournament begins on March 7. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now