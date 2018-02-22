The NCAA has ruled star Arizona guard Allonzo Trier ineligible effectively immediately due to a second positive performance-enhancing drug test. The university plans to appeal the decision, as they believe the test was positive because Trier unknowingly ingested a substance in 2016.

"In late January 2018, Allonzzo participated in an NCAA student-athlete drug screening," Arizona's athletic department said in a statement. "The results of that test, confirmed today, revealed the reappearance of a trace amount of a banned substance.

"The amount detected was miniscule by scientific standards and appears to be a remnant of a substance, which the NCAA agreed, Allonzo had unknowingly ingested in 2016.

NEWS: Allonzo Trier is ineligible as of today. Arizona is appealing. pic.twitter.com/AaN3la41t7 — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) February 22, 2018

"The University is appealing the decision and is hopeful that Allonzo will regain his eligibility soon."

Trier, a junior, is Arizona's second-leading scorer at 19.6 points per game to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Arizona is 21-6 and ranked No. 14 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches' poll. Arizona plays at Oregon State on Thursday night and at Oregon on Saturday before finishing the season with home matchups against Stanford (March 1) and California (March 3). The Pac-12 tournament begins on March 7.