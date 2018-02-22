Drexel Pulls Off Biggest Comeback in Division I History After Overcoming 34-Point Deficit

With two minutes and 36 seconds left in the first half, Drexel trailed Delaware 53-19.

By Associated Press
February 22, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tramaine Isabell posted a double-double and made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to give Drexel a 34-point comeback win over Delaware Thursday night for the largest come-from-behind win in the history of Division I basketball.

Isabell scored 29 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists in the 85-83 victory.

Jacob Cushing’s 3-pointer with 2:36 before halftime gave Delaware a 53-19 lead. From there, Drexel (12-18, 6-11 Colonial Athletic) proceeded to outscore Delaware 66-30 on 58-percent shooting.

Isabell tied it with a 3-point play with 3:50 left. The teams traded jump shots before Darian Bryant fouled Isabell on his 3-point attempt with time winding down. Isabell made 2 of 3 foul shots and Eric Carter’s desperation 3-pointer was off as time expired.

Sammy Mojica scored 16 points, Troy Harper 14 and Kurk Lee, 13 for the Dragons.

Ray Allen led Delaware (12-18, 5-12) with 21 points, Ryan Daly, 17, Carter, 15 with 12 rebounds and Anthony Mosley added 14.

