Here is a list of of schools implicated in latest NCAA basketball scandal
More than 20 college basketball schools were implicated in federal documents taken from a sports agency college basketball corruption case, which reveal potential widespread NCAA violations.
Some of the biggest programs and players in college sports are named in a Yahoo! Sports report published Friday.
It details that players and sometimes family members received impermissible benefits, such as cash, hotel rooms, airline tickets and meals.
A list of the schools included in the report are:
Duke
North Carolina
Texas
Kentucky
Michigan State
USC
Alabama
North Carolina State
Seton Hall
LSU
Maryland
Washington
South Carolina
Louisville
Utah
Xavier
Wichita State
Clemson
Kansas
Creighton
Notre Dame
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Iowa State
This is in addition to 10 people, including four assistant college football coaches who were arrested and charged with various corruption crimes.
Former assistants Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State, Chuck Person of Auburn, Emanuel "Book" Richardson of Arizona and former USC assistant Tony Bland have each been charged in the corruption and fraud scheme.