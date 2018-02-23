More than 20 college basketball schools were implicated in federal documents taken from a sports agency college basketball corruption case, which reveal potential widespread NCAA violations.

Some of the biggest programs and players in college sports are named in a Yahoo! Sports report published Friday.

It details that players and sometimes family members received impermissible benefits, such as cash, hotel rooms, airline tickets and meals.

A list of the schools included in the report are:

Duke

North Carolina

Texas

Kentucky

Michigan State

USC

Alabama

North Carolina State

Seton Hall

LSU

Maryland

Washington

South Carolina

Louisville

Utah

Xavier

Wichita State

Clemson

Kansas

Creighton

Notre Dame

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Iowa State

This is in addition to 10 people, including four assistant college football coaches who were arrested and charged with various corruption crimes.

Former assistants Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State, Chuck Person of Auburn, Emanuel "Book" Richardson of Arizona and former USC assistant Tony Bland have each been charged in the corruption and fraud scheme.