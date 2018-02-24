On Friday, the ongoing college basketball scandal that became public when the FBI released its preliminary findings from a multi-year investigation in September of last year took a major turn. Yahoo! Sports published documents from that FBI probe that detailed the expenditures of disgraced former NBA agent Andy Miller, his former associate Christian Dawkins and the agency he ran, ASM Sports. Dawkins was arrested on three counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

Included in those documents are expense reports and balance sheets that detail what appear to be a number of illegal bribes, benefits and/or payments to some of the biggest programs and most prominent current and former players in the sport.

Here is a list of each player that has been implicated in this widespread investigation, the details and repercussions of which will certainly become more clear as time goes on. All of this information was made available by Yahoo Sports' release of the documents. Also included are whether the player will continue to play.

It's important to note that none of these players have yet been punished by the NCAA.

A list of programs implicated, as well as what action the programs have taken in response, can be found here.

This piece will continue to be updated as more information comes in.

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

According to the documents, Bridges's mother had lunch with Miller and/or his associates at a place called Redwood Lodge, a meal that cost the agency $70.05. It is not clear whether the agency paid for Bridge's mother's meal. Additionally, Miller's agency allegedly gave Bridges' mother a $400 cash advance.

Michigan State has not said whether Bridges will continue to play for the Spartans, who are currently ranked second in the AP Poll and first in the USA Today Coaches' Poll. Bridges is Michigan State's leading scorer at more than 17 points per game and is a candidate for Big Ten Player of the year.

Wendell Carter, Duke

Carter had lunch and/or met with Dawkins, per the records. Carter's mother also allegedly had lunch with Dawkins when Carter was a junior in high school. The lunch is listed on the expense sheet as costing $106.36, but it is not clear whether Carter's mother paid for her own meal or not.

Shortly after the publication of the Yahoo! piece, Duke released a statement saying the university reviewed the matter and did not expect Carter's eligibility to be affected. Carter, a freshman, is averaging 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a team-high 2.2 blocks for the Blue Devils.

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Like Bridges and Carter, Sexton's mention in the documents is in connection to a meal his family members allegedly had with Dawkins. As is the case with those two players, it is not clear whether Sexton's family member paid for his/her meal or not.

Alabama has said that Sexton will continue to play unless anything changes. The freshman is the team's leading scorer at 18.4 points per game.

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Knox is another player whose family member(s) allegedly had lunch with Dawkins, and it is also not clear whether they paid for their share of the meal. Kentucky said Knox's elgibility has not been affected by the Yahoo! piece.

Chimezie Metu, USC

Metu and/or his adviser Johnnie Parker allegedly received $2,000 from the ASM agency. USC said it launched an immediate investigation after the release of the documents and has determined that Metu is eligible to play, but that if more information comes in, the university will act accordingly.

Metu, a junior, leads the Trojans in scoring (16.0 points per game) and rebounding (7.2).

Bennie Boatwright, USC

Boatwright and/or his father received $2,000 in a loan or payment, according to the documents. USC has said it will look into Boatwright's eligibility, but he will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury regardless.

Eric Davis, Texas

Davis allegedly received a $1,500 loan or payment from the agency. Texas will hold out Davis as it continues to investigate the matter.

Davis, a junior, is averaging 8.8 points and 2.4 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Malik Pope, San Diego State

According to the documents, Pope received a payment of $1,400 from ASM Sports. San Diego State announced it will hold Pope out of competition while it looks into the matter.

The senior is averaging 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Aztecs.

DeAndre Ayton, Arizona

Ayton wasn't mentioned in the Yahoo! piece, but he was in an ESPN report that claimed the FBI has conversations in which Arizona coach Sean Miller had multiple conversations with Dawkins regarding a $100,000 payment to secure Ayton's commitment. Arizona is yet to comment on whether Miller will continue to coach and has not said whether Ayton will play.

Ayton, a projected top-five pick and a contender for national player of the year, is averaging 19.6 points and 10.9 rebounds.

Brian Bowen, Louisville

Bowen is referred to as "Player-10" in the suit filed against James Gatto, Adidas' former global sports marketing director for basketball. Gatto allegedly funneled $100,000 to Bowen's family—with the knowledge of "Coach-3," believed to be Rick Pitino—to get Bowen to commit to Louisville in May 2017.

Bowen enrolled at Louisville in August but was suspended when the suit was filed. He has since transferred from Louisville to South Carolina and, barring any punishments from the NCAA, he will be eligible to play for the Gamecocks in January 2019.