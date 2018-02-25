San Diego coach LaMont Smith was reportedly arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Saturday. According to 10 News, Smith is facing charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and false imprisonment.

ABC 7 in San Francisco reports Smith was arrested at Oakland Airport at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. Police were called to a hotel near Union Square after midnight for a domestic disturbance.

The victim was taken to the hospital. She told police that she was intimately involved with Smith.

The university stated that it is aware of the accusations against Smith and is now investigating the matter.