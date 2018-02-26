Iowa sophomore point guard Jordan Bohannon purposefully missed a free throw during Sunday's win against Northwestern—even though the team was trying to protect a late lead.

Up 73–65 with just over two minutes remaining—a comfortable lead, but certainly not an insurmountable one—Bohannon clanked a free throw off the front of the rim. Had he made the shot, it would have been Bohannon's 35th consecutive successful free throw, surpassing the school record of Iowa's Chris Street, who died in a car accident in 1993 while the streak was ongoing.

A moment later, Bohannon pointed to the sky in an apparent tribute to Street.

Here is the free throw Jordan Bohannon missed on purpose that would have broken Chris Street's record. And then a minute later, back to the line, you see his homage to Street. He made them both. pic.twitter.com/pv7Q0HOQdm — Jon Miller (@hawkeyenation) February 26, 2018

"That's not my record to have," Bohannon said after the game. "That record deserves to stay in his name."

- @IowaHoops' @JordanBo_3 discussed his FT miss to remain tied with Chris Street's record of 34 consecutive made. pic.twitter.com/bzfOfZJD7n — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) February 26, 2018

Bohannon, who finished Sunday's game with 25 points, said he's gotten to know Street's family over the last couple years. Street's parents attended the game and embraced Bohannon on the court after its conclusion, according to the Des Moines Register.