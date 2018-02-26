Iowa's Jordan Bohannon Intentionally Misses Free Throw to Protect Record of Hawkeyes Legend

What a gesture from Iowa's Jordan Bohannon. 

By Stanley Kay
February 26, 2018

Iowa sophomore point guard Jordan Bohannon purposefully missed a free throw during Sunday's win against Northwestern—even though the team was trying to protect a late lead. 

Up 73–65 with just over two minutes remaining—a comfortable lead, but certainly not an insurmountable one—Bohannon clanked a free throw off the front of the rim. Had he made the shot, it would have been Bohannon's 35th consecutive successful free throw, surpassing the school record of Iowa's Chris Street, who died in a car accident in 1993 while the streak was ongoing. 

A moment later, Bohannon pointed to the sky in an apparent tribute to Street. 

"That's not my record to have," Bohannon said after the game. "That record deserves to stay in his name." 

Bohannon, who finished Sunday's game with 25 points, said he's gotten to know Street's family over the last couple years. Street's parents attended the game and embraced Bohannon on the court after its conclusion, according to the Des Moines Register. 

