Watch: Miami Upsets UNC 91-88 With Half-Court Buzzer Beater

Ja'Quan Newton scored the last seven points for Miami, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to seal a 91-88 upset victory. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 27, 2018

What a night for Miami basketball fans. 

In the college ranks, Miami upset No. 9 North Carolina on the road with a buzzer-beater basically from half-court by Ja'Quan Newton. The shot came after North Carolina's Joel Berry hit a three to tie the game at 88-88 with just over four seconds left—that's when Newton quieted the crowd and clinched the 'Canes' 91-88 victory. 

The win all but assures that Miami will make the NCAA tournament no matter what happens in the ACC tournament this week. 

Earlier Tuesday night, Dwyane Wade turned back the clock and hit a game-winner of his own to give the Heat a 102-101 win over the 76ers. 

As far as basketball goes, it's good to be a Miami fan tonight. 

