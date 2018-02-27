What a night for Miami basketball fans.

In the college ranks, Miami upset No. 9 North Carolina on the road with a buzzer-beater basically from half-court by Ja'Quan Newton. The shot came after North Carolina's Joel Berry hit a three to tie the game at 88-88 with just over four seconds left—that's when Newton quieted the crowd and clinched the 'Canes' 91-88 victory.

The last seconds of Miami-UNC were absolutely nuts pic.twitter.com/jmyUGG1jJz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 28, 2018

The win all but assures that Miami will make the NCAA tournament no matter what happens in the ACC tournament this week.

Earlier Tuesday night, Dwyane Wade turned back the clock and hit a game-winner of his own to give the Heat a 102-101 win over the 76ers.

DWade with 15 points in the 4th quarter



A season-high 27 points



Including the game-winner vs. Philly 🔥pic.twitter.com/paQk375BhK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 28, 2018

As far as basketball goes, it's good to be a Miami fan tonight.