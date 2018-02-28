The Mountain West Conference has been in talks with Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth and Gonzaga's men's basketball coach Mark Few about the Bulldogs potentially joining the conference as early as next season, according to Mark Zeigler of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson told The Union-Tribune he has been in talks with "six university presidents and/or athletic directors" since August, including Gonzaga's. Thompson did not mention BYU as one of the schools that could also potentially join the Mountain West, but according to The Union-Tribune, multiple reports have said the Cougars could entertain a potential return to the Mountain West if Gonzaga were to join.

BYU was in the Mountain West from 1999-2011, but left to go independent in football and join the WCC in other sports.

The Union-Tribune points out that the television deals for the Mountain West and BYU could factor into any potential expansion, along with the success of the rest of the WCC in men's basketball. The WCC frequently splits revenue earned by teams that make the NCAA Tournament among the entire conference equally, according to The Union-Tribune, and Gonzaga has been the only consistent tournament team in the conference for nearly two decades, with BYU and Saint Mary's making occasional appearances.

This season, No. 7 Gonzaga and No. 22 Saint Mary's are both 27-4 while BYU is 22-9 to round out the top three of the conference. San Diego and San Francisco are the only other teams with winning records in the WCC and the teams in the bottom half of the conference are all at lest three games under .500.