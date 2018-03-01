No. 1 Virginia stunned Louisville with a buzzer beater to win 67–66 on Thursday.

Virginia was down by four with a second left and shocked the Cardinals.

Ty Jerome inbounded the ball, and De'Andre Hunter threw up the Hail Mary three-pointer from 26 feet out.

With less than a second to go, Louisville was primed to upset No. 1 Virginia.

And then, this happened... pic.twitter.com/yukpCUca04 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 2, 2018

A lot can happen in 0.8 seconds pic.twitter.com/I8ASmAJAA6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 2, 2018

Let March begin.