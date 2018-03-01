Watch: No. 1 Virginia Beats Louisville Despite Being Down 4 With a Second Left

Virginia was down by four with a second left and shocked the Cardinals.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 01, 2018

No. 1 Virginia stunned Louisville with a buzzer beater to win 67–66 on Thursday.

Ty Jerome inbounded the ball, and De'Andre Hunter threw up the Hail Mary three-pointer from 26 feet out. 

Let March begin. 

