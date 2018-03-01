Virginia was down by four with a second left and shocked the Cardinals.
No. 1 Virginia stunned Louisville with a buzzer beater to win 67–66 on Thursday.
Virginia was down by four with a second left and shocked the Cardinals.
Ty Jerome inbounded the ball, and De'Andre Hunter threw up the Hail Mary three-pointer from 26 feet out.
With less than a second to go, Louisville was primed to upset No. 1 Virginia.— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 2, 2018
And then, this happened... pic.twitter.com/yukpCUca04
A lot can happen in 0.8 seconds pic.twitter.com/I8ASmAJAA6— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 2, 2018
Let March begin.