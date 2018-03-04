Tracking Teams That Have Secured 2018 NCAA Tournament Berths, Conference Championships

A full list of teams that are officially in the NCAA Tournament.

By Chris Chavez
March 04, 2018

The 2018 NCAA Division I College Basketball Tournament is approaching fast and the list of teams that have qualified will be determined in the coming days as conference tournaments are decided across the country.

Winners of the 32 Division-I conferences secure an automatic berth to March Madness.

The full field of teams will be announced in a television broadcast on Selection Sunday, which takes place on March 11.

The list below has a list of teams that have officially qualified:

Ohio Valley – Murray State

Big South – Radford

Missouri Valley Conference – Loyola-Chicago

Atlantic Sun Conference – Lipscomb

Big Ten – TBD on Sunday

This post will be updated as more tournament action unfolds.

