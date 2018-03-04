The 2018 NCAA Division I College Basketball Tournament is approaching fast and the list of teams that have qualified will be determined in the coming days as conference tournaments are decided across the country.

Winners of the 32 Division-I conferences secure an automatic berth to March Madness.

The full field of teams will be announced in a television broadcast on Selection Sunday, which takes place on March 11.

The list below has a list of teams that have officially qualified:

Ohio Valley – Murray State

Big South – Radford

Missouri Valley Conference – Loyola-Chicago

Atlantic Sun Conference – Lipscomb

Big Ten – TBD on Sunday

This post will be updated as more tournament action unfolds.