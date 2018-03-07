Colorado State is open to hiring San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon as coach of the men's basketball team, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel. Hammon is considered one of the top candidates for the position, and athletic director Joe Parker told Coloradoan.com that he is "not closing the door on any thought."

Hammon, who was a three-time All-American during her college career at Colorado State, would become the first woman ever to coach a Division I men's basketball team. The position became vacant when Larry Eustachy resigned amid an investigation into his conduct with players after six-plus seasons at the helm.

The Rams went 11-20 this season and finished second-to-last in the Mountain West Conference with a 4-14 record.

The Spurs made Hammon, a six-time WNBA All-Star, the first full-time paid woman assistant coach in NBA history when they hired her to join Gregg Popovich's staff in 2014. She has since served as head coach of San Antonio's summer league team twice, leading the Spurs to the Las Vegas Summer League title in 2015.

According to Thamel's report, Hammon, 40, interviewed for the Florida women's head coaching position last year but elected to return to the NBA.