Alabama still has a shot at the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide are sitting on the bubble, and Sports Illustrated's Michael Beller has them in the "Next Four Out." So Thursday's SEC Tournament game against Texas A&M was a must win if they wanted to play later into March.

In the second half of the close contest, freshman guard Collin Sexton took over for Alabama. He had 18 points in the second half, including six in the final minute. After a layup to push Alabama up two, and then another jumper to retake that lead, Sexton and Alabama were down one with 4.4 seconds left following a three from Texas A&M's T.J. Starks.

Sexton then took the ball the length of the court for a game-winning buzzer-beating finger roll.

MARCH THINGS ARE HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/3LYCEsIOUV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 8, 2018

Sexton finished the game with 27 points and five assists. Alabama, now sitting at 18-14, will take on the SEC's top team, Auburn, on Friday. The team's split their series during the regular season.