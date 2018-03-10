UMBC stunned No. 1 seed and defending champion Vermont for the America East championship, earning a NCAA tournament berth with a last-second buzzer beater Saturday.

Jarius Lyles hit the three pointer that sealed the 65–62 game for UMBC's first appearance at the Big Dance since 2008.

It was UMBC's first win over Vermont since 2008 after losing 23 straight.

Jairus Lyles drains a 3 and UMBC is on the brink of Dancing pic.twitter.com/UmHA6JTClE — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 10, 2018

UMBC 65, Vermont 62 final. Here is the winning shot from my seat. Going to miss this stuff. pic.twitter.com/CMa2y4DlCR — Ray Curren (@currenrr) March 10, 2018

Lyles finished with 27 points.