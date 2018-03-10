Watch: UMBC Stuns UVM With Buzzer Beater for America East Championship

Jarius Lyles finished with 27 points.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 10, 2018

UMBC stunned No. 1 seed and defending champion Vermont for the America East championship, earning a NCAA tournament berth with a last-second buzzer beater Saturday.

Jarius Lyles hit the three pointer that sealed the 65–62 game for UMBC's first appearance at the Big Dance since 2008. 

It was UMBC's first win over Vermont since 2008 after losing 23 straight. 

