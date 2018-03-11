Watch: Dan Hurley Gets Emotional When His Brother and Arizona State Make The NCAA Tournament

Dan Hurley was very pumped the Rams made the NCAA tournament.

By Chris Chavez
March 11, 2018

URI head coach Dan Hurley was overcome with emotion at the Rams' viewing party for the Selection Sunday live show when his brother Bob Hurley and Arizona State made the tournament. 

Arizona State made its first NCAA tournament in four years. They will play Syracuse on Wednesday.

It was announced that URI will be a No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region and face Oklahoma in the first round game on Thursday. URI was the A-10 regular season champion but lost in the A-10 championship game to Davidson.

Watch the video below:

This marks the second consecutive year in which URI has made the NCAA Tournament.

More College Basketball

