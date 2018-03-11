URI head coach Dan Hurley was overcome with emotion at the Rams' viewing party for the Selection Sunday live show when his brother Bob Hurley and Arizona State made the tournament.

Arizona State made its first NCAA tournament in four years. They will play Syracuse on Wednesday.

It was announced that URI will be a No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region and face Oklahoma in the first round game on Thursday. URI was the A-10 regular season champion but lost in the A-10 championship game to Davidson.

Watch the video below:

#URI coach Dan Hurley reacts to brother Bobby and Arizona State making the NCAA field. pic.twitter.com/rXvkiBR8k3 — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) March 11, 2018

Brotherly Love: Rhode Island's @dhurley15 loses it when he finds out his brother @BobbyHurley11's ASU Sun Devils made the NCAA Tourney 🙌



(via @NickCoit) pic.twitter.com/gtf1Es65mP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 11, 2018

This marks the second consecutive year in which URI has made the NCAA Tournament.