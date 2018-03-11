Who Are The No. 1 Seeds For the 2018 NCAA Tournament?

Here are the No. 1 seeds in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

By Chris Chavez
March 11, 2018

The 68 teams participating in the NCAA Tournament have been announced during the 2018 Selection Sunday live show.

Villanova (East), Xavier (West), Kansas (Midwest) and Virginia (Virginia) have clinched No. 1 seeds in the tournament.

Villanova won the Big East Conference Tournament and is 30–4 on the season. Xavier lost in the Big East Tournament semifinals but is 28–5 on the season.

Kansas is 27–7 and won the deep Big 12 Tournament.

Virginia locked up the No. 1 seed by defeating North Carolina 71–63 in the ACC Championship. It is 31–2 on the season. 

Find out the full field of teams for March Madness here.

