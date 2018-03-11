What Teams Made the 2018 NCAA Tournament?

The NCAA Tournament is finally here.

The Selection Committee has spoken and for the eighth consecutive year there are 68 teams that put together the field for March Madness.

After going 31-2 and winning the ACC regular-season and tournament championships, Virginia enters this year's tournament as No. 1 overall seed.

North Carolina lost to the Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament Championship and will be looking to defend their national title and become the first back-to-back champions since Florida pulled off the feat in 2006 and 2007.

As you try to decide who it is that you will pick to cut down the nets to end this season, take a look at who made the tournament as either an automatic qualifier or through an at-large big to help make the decision.

Automatic Qualifiers

Ohio Valley – Murray State (26-5)

Big South – Radford (22-12)

Missouri Valley Conference – Loyola-Chicago (28-5)

Atlantic Sun Conference – Lipscomb (23-9)

Big Ten – Michigan (28-7)

MAAC – Iona (20-13)

Southern – UNC Greensboro (27-7)

Horizon – Wright State (25-9)

CAA – Charleston (26-7)

Northeast – LIU Brooklyn (18-16)

WCC – Gonzaga (30-4)

Summit – South Dakota State (28-6)

Patriot – Bucknell (25-9)

America East – UMBC (24-10)

​MEAC – North Carolina Central (19-15)

SWAC – Texas Southern (15-19)

MAC – Buffalo (26-8)

Big East – Villanova (30-4)

Mountain West – San Diego State (22-10)

Big 12 – Kansas (27-7)

Big Sky – Montana (26-7)

C-USA – Marshall (24-10)

Southland – Stephen F. Austin (28-6)

ACC – Virginia (31-2)

WAC – New Mexico State (28-5)

Pac-12 – Arizona (27-7)

Big West – CS Fullerton (20-11)

Ivy League – Penn (24-8)

A-10 – Davidson (21-11)

SEC – Kentucky (24-10)

Sun Belt – Georgia State (24-10)

AAC ​– Cincinnati (30-4)

At-Large Teams

Alabama (19-15)

Arizona State (20-11)

Arkansas (23-11)

Auburn (25-7)

Butler (20-13)

Clemson (23-9)

Creighton (21-11)

Duke (26-7)

Florida (20-12)

Florida State (20-11)

Houston (26-7)

Kansas State (22-11)

Miami (22-9)

Michigan State (29-4)

Missouri (20-12)

Nevada (27-7)

North Carolina (25-10)

North Carolina State (21-11)

Ohio State (24-8)

Oklahoma (18-13)

Providence (21-13)

Purdue (28-6)

Rhode Island (25-7)

St. Bonaventure (25-7)

Seton Hall (21-11)

Syracuse (20-13)

Tennessee (25-8)

Texas (19-14)

Texas A&M (20-12)

Texas Tech (24-9)

TCU (21-11)

UCLA (21-11)

Virginia Tech (21-11)

West Virginia (24-10)

Wichita State (25-7)

Xavier (28-5)