What Channel Is TruTV?

It's an annual tradition at this point. You want to watch the NCAA Tournament and you see that the game listed is on trueTV. Unless you're an avid fan of "Impractical Jokers," you may not know where to find that channel on your television.

Well, we're here to point you in the right direction so that you don't miss the early games of the NCAA tournament.

The tournament will officially begin with First Four play on March 13 and 14 in Dayton. The first and second rounds of the tournament will be played in Pittsburgh, Wichita, Dallas, Boise, Charlotte, Detroit, Nashville and San Diego on March 15-18.

Regional play will take place March 22-25 in Omaha (Midwest), Los Angeles (West), Atlanta (South) and Boston (East).

The Final Four will be held in San Antonio on March 31 and April 2.

TruTV will broadcast the entire First Four as well as several games during the round of 64.

Here's where to find truTV on your television.

DirecTV: Channel 246

Dish Network: Channel 242, 9430 for HD

Time Warner Cable: Search your area code

Comcast/Xfinity: Search your code search

Verizon FiOS: 183, 683 for HD

AT&T: Search your area code here

Cox Communications: Search your area code here