No. 4 Arizona was expected to easily advance to the second round, with many fans putting the Wildcats through to the Final Four or even the National Championship.

Instead, No. 13 Buffalo gave fans the upset of the day, beating Arizona 89–68 for its first NCAA tournament win in school history.

Arizona coach Sean Miller and star Deandre Ayton were just left watching the Bulls take over.

Here are some of the best reactions throughout the game and after the win.

I picked Arizona for the Final 4.



My 3 children each picked Buffalo. Because they thought buffalos were cool.



I hate March. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) March 16, 2018

St. Bonaventure beats UCLA.

Syracuse beats Arizona State.

Buffalo beats Arizona.



The Pac-12 was just taken out by New York State. — David Sanchirico (@DavidSanchirico) March 16, 2018

I want to be in Buffalo so bad tonight. This is incredible. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 16, 2018

Buffalo has the Wildcats on their heels! https://t.co/lanYRTIQ9T pic.twitter.com/F2ieSKQbqd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 16, 2018

I believe that college athletes should be paid and also if Buffalo wins I believe their players should make twice as much as Arizona's players — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) March 16, 2018

The best upsets are the ones that swoop in way off the radar. Buffalo was one of the most slept-on (including by me) 13 seeds ever. This is one of the most dominating first round defeats of a trendy Final Four pick ever. Right there with Middle over MSU. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 16, 2018

Can’t vacate a NCAA tournament win if you don’t win a NCAA tournament game. #Arizona pic.twitter.com/WfXghYVht9 — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) March 16, 2018

If this Arizona beatdown continues, the FBI is going to wiretap Buffalo's phones tomorrow and find all the discussion is about wings, snow removal and how to pronounce Scajaquada. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 16, 2018

Arizona fans looking for Deandre Ayton like pic.twitter.com/jenOlRw9ez — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 16, 2018

Here's hoping all your brackets have gone bust yet.

Buffalo takes on Kentucky on Saturday.