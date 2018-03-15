Twitter Reacts to Buffalo's Shocking Upset Over Arizona

No. 13 Buffalo gave fans the upset of the day over Arizona. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 15, 2018

No. 4 Arizona was expected to easily advance to the second round, with many fans putting the Wildcats through to the Final Four or even the National Championship.

Instead, No. 13 Buffalo gave fans the upset of the day, beating Arizona 89–68 for its first NCAA tournament win in school history.

Arizona coach Sean Miller and star Deandre Ayton were just left watching the Bulls take over. 

Here are some of the best reactions throughout the game and after the win.

Here's hoping all your brackets have gone bust yet. 

Buffalo takes on Kentucky on Saturday. 

 

