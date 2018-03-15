With 67 games crammed into a few short weeks, watching the NCAA tournament can be a daunting task. Fortunately for cordcutters, watching online can be much easier than watching on television.

TV coverage of the tournament is spread out over CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, stations you may even have a hard time finding. The streaming experience is more organized, though.

NCAA.com streams all the action in a format that’s easy to switch between games, as well as on the NCAA March Madness app on (Apple and Google Play), though both require a cable subscription. You can also watch online through Fubo TV. (Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.)

Here's a complete viewing guide for every game.

The tournament starts on Tuesday, March 13 with the First Four in Dayton and the round of 64 begins that Thursday.