Ohio State and South Dakota State will meet up for first round matchup in the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The Buckeyes are the No. 5 seed in the West Region after going 24-8 this season and earning an at-large bid to the Big Dance. Led by Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State will look to avoid the upset at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho.

South Dakota State is the No. 12 seed in the West thanks to winning the Summit League championship over South Dakota. The Jackrabbits are making their third straight trip to the tournament, but have not won a game in either of the past two tries.

Ohio State has not been in the tournament since 2015 when it knocked off VCU in its opener and lost to Arizona in the next round. South Dakota State is 0-4 in its tournament appearances.

Figure out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

When: Thursday, March 15, 4 p.m. EST

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.