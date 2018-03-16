Twitter Reacts to UMBC's Insane Win Over No. 1 Virginia

Twitter lost its mind.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 16, 2018

Twitter lost its mind when No. 16 UMBC beat No. 1 Virginia 74–54 on Friday night.

The two teams were tied at the half and the Retrievers broke away during the second half. 

No No. 16 seed has ever beat a No. 1 seed in the men's tournament.

Here are some of the best reactions to the historic win. 

UMBC faces No. 9 Kansas State on Sunday in the second round.

