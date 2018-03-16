Twitter lost its mind when No. 16 UMBC beat No. 1 Virginia 74–54 on Friday night.

The two teams were tied at the half and the Retrievers broke away during the second half.

No No. 16 seed has ever beat a No. 1 seed in the men's tournament.

Here are some of the best reactions to the historic win.

PUT SOME RESPECK ON IT! WE HAVE DEFEATED NO.1 OVERALL SEED VIRGINIA 74-54 — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

ADVANCE THE BRACKET pic.twitter.com/v7GhTZMDWy — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

I haven’t seen a Retriever this good at basket ball since Air Bud. Folks,, — Obi-Sean Kenobi (@whatwouldDOOdo) March 17, 2018

INTERNET STAYS UNDEFEATED pic.twitter.com/HVGbGdVYmQ — Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) March 17, 2018

University of Maryland Baltimore County, who are you? https://t.co/XGp9MacmGb — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

UMBC DID IT FOR AIR BUD pic.twitter.com/J9t2CCMbTs — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

If UMBC pulls off the upset, it wouldn't be the first time Retrievers surprised everyone pic.twitter.com/824dKMnPjf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

Virginia Basketball. Not a thing of beauty. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 17, 2018

Apparently I need to retract this and apologize to my daughter https://t.co/MRdoKx5A9w — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) March 17, 2018

When a 16 seed appears in the second round #Retrievers pic.twitter.com/fsnc4LOouK — rubie edmondson (@rubieeliz) March 17, 2018

"Hey, what's that?"

"Looks like the GREATEST UPSET IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL HISTORY" pic.twitter.com/NRjBaVTMV1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

Virginia. Sharpie. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 17, 2018

Hi everyone, in case you didn't see, Seth Davis tweeted this one minute into the game pic.twitter.com/vDlrcOtJOn — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Hi Seth, remember when you declared the game over at tip? We are up 14 with 14 minutes left https://t.co/duUviOMvZO — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

UMBC stands for



Uhhhh, guys? This team

Might

Beat the Virginia

Cavaliers. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 17, 2018

Ok at this point, everyone’s bracket should be demolished. — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor7) March 17, 2018

University of My Bracket’s Crushed — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) March 17, 2018

Biggest upset in tournament history was in 2012 when Norfolk St beat Missouri as 21.5 point underdogs. Virginia was -22.5 against UMBC tonight. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 17, 2018

My wife always will be able to say she picked UMBC over Virginia.



Why? She loves golden retrievers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 17, 2018

UMBC faces No. 9 Kansas State on Sunday in the second round.