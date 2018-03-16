Twitter lost its mind.
Twitter lost its mind when No. 16 UMBC beat No. 1 Virginia 74–54 on Friday night.
The two teams were tied at the half and the Retrievers broke away during the second half.
No No. 16 seed has ever beat a No. 1 seed in the men's tournament.
Here are some of the best reactions to the historic win.
PUT SOME RESPECK ON IT! WE HAVE DEFEATED NO.1 OVERALL SEED VIRGINIA 74-54— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
ADVANCE THE BRACKET pic.twitter.com/v7GhTZMDWy— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
I haven’t seen a Retriever this good at basket ball since Air Bud. Folks,,— Obi-Sean Kenobi (@whatwouldDOOdo) March 17, 2018
INTERNET STAYS UNDEFEATED pic.twitter.com/HVGbGdVYmQ— Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) March 17, 2018
BRACKETS: BUSTED pic.twitter.com/l2xRuqL2Ea— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018
University of Maryland Baltimore County, who are you? https://t.co/XGp9MacmGb— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
UMBC DID IT FOR AIR BUD pic.twitter.com/J9t2CCMbTs— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018
If UMBC pulls off the upset, it wouldn't be the first time Retrievers surprised everyone pic.twitter.com/824dKMnPjf— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018
Virginia Basketball. Not a thing of beauty.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 17, 2018
Apparently I need to retract this and apologize to my daughter https://t.co/MRdoKx5A9w— Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) March 17, 2018
When a 16 seed appears in the second round #Retrievers pic.twitter.com/fsnc4LOouK— rubie edmondson (@rubieeliz) March 17, 2018
"Hey, what's that?"— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018
"Looks like the GREATEST UPSET IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL HISTORY" pic.twitter.com/NRjBaVTMV1
Virginia. Sharpie.— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 17, 2018
Hi everyone, in case you didn't see, Seth Davis tweeted this one minute into the game pic.twitter.com/vDlrcOtJOn— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
Hi Seth, remember when you declared the game over at tip? We are up 14 with 14 minutes left https://t.co/duUviOMvZO— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
UMBC stands for— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 17, 2018
Uhhhh, guys? This team
Might
Beat the Virginia
Cavaliers.
WOOOO, NEW BULDINGS! https://t.co/lg6aAj7Cc6— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
Ok at this point, everyone’s bracket should be demolished.— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor7) March 17, 2018
Who could've possibly picked this? #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xNURCwbrd4— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018
University of My Bracket’s Crushed— Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) March 17, 2018
Biggest upset in tournament history was in 2012 when Norfolk St beat Missouri as 21.5 point underdogs. Virginia was -22.5 against UMBC tonight.— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 17, 2018
My wife always will be able to say she picked UMBC over Virginia.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 17, 2018
Why? She loves golden retrievers.
UMBC faces No. 9 Kansas State on Sunday in the second round.