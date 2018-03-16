The University of Maryland Baltimore County shocked No. 1 Virginia on Friday night, winning 74–54 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 16 UMBC is the first school to ever beat a No. 1 seed in the men's NCAA tournament.

The biggest tournament upset until this point was in 2012 when Norfolk State beat Missouri as 21.5 point underdogs. Virginia was -22.5 against UMBC on Saturday night, according to Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina.

The Retrievers and Cavaliers were tied at halftime, but UMBC broke away in the second half and never looked back.

It wasn't close again, and the Retrievers held a 20-point lead to close the game.

Twitter couldn't believe what was happening as the game played out.

Jairus Lyles led the scoring for the Retrievers with 28 points and three assists.

UMBC faces No. 9 Kansas State on Sunday in the second round.