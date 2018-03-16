You know why 14th-seeded Stephen F. Austin lost to Texas Tech on Thursday? Because those dang millennials are always on their phones.

“Millennials today, they don’t even watch college basketball,” SFA coach Kyle Keller said, according to USA Today. “A lot of our guys didn’t even know who those cats (Texas Tech players) were because they don’t watch the game. They're on their phone and doing that kind of stuff.

“I hate to say it, but as much as you or I or anybody in here watches the games, they don’t. Or the NBA. They might watch the slam-dunk contest in February on TNT or whatever, but that’s about the extent of it.”

There are 351 teams in Division I basketball. How much time does Keller think his players are spending on their phones that they could have watched enough TV to develop a scouting report on their eventual NCAA tournament opponent?

If the players didn’t have enough information about the other team, maybe that’s the coach’s fault. You can’t just go around blaming Kids These Days for liking Snapchat too much or whatever.