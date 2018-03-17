The Connecticut women's basketball team is on a mission and they took out their frustrations in trying to capture another national championship on their first round opponent, St. Francis (PA.)

The Huskies routed the Red Flash 140–52 in the first round on Saturday, setting several NCAA records in the process.

UConn set the NCAA tournament record for points in a game, the NCAA record for points in a quarter, the NCAA tournament record for points in a half and assists in a game, plus the NCAA record for points in a half.

The 88-point win is the second largest in history in either the men's or women's tournament.

The Huskies also set a program record for most points in a game.

The No. 1 overall seed, who shot 65% from the field, had six players in double figures, led by reserve forward Azura Stevens, who had 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds.