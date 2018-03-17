Loyola-Chicago Beat No. 3 Tennessee, But Sister Jean's Bracket Has Them Losing in the Sweet 16

Loyola-Chicago is on to the Sweet 16 with a win over No. 3 Tennessee, but Sister Jean's bracket doesn't have them advancing any further.

By Scooby Axson
March 17, 2018

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago is on its way to the Sweet 16 after beating No. 3 Tennessee 63–62 in the second round.

The Ramblers will face the winner of Cincinnati and Nevada in Atlanta next week. They led 29–25 at halftime and were paced by senior forward Aundre Jackson, who scored 16 points of the bench.

The Volunteers were down by 10 with 4:04 left and fought back to cut the lead to two with an 11–2 run.

Loyola won it on guard Clayton Custer's jumper with seven seconds remaining.

The school's most famous fan, 98–year-old Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, who is also the team's chaplain gave the team a pep talk before playing Tennessee.

“Height doesn’t mean that much," she said. “You’re good jumpers, you’re good rebounders, you’re good at everything.

“Just keep that in mind."

But it was revealed during the game that the team found out Sister Jean filled out her own bracket along with millions of others following March Madness.

She may be the school's biggest fan, but she doesn't expect them to make it past the Sweet 16.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now