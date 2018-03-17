No. 11 Loyola-Chicago is on its way to the Sweet 16 after beating No. 3 Tennessee 63–62 in the second round.

The Ramblers will face the winner of Cincinnati and Nevada in Atlanta next week. They led 29–25 at halftime and were paced by senior forward Aundre Jackson, who scored 16 points of the bench.

The Volunteers were down by 10 with 4:04 left and fought back to cut the lead to two with an 11–2 run.

Loyola won it on guard Clayton Custer's jumper with seven seconds remaining.

The school's most famous fan, 98–year-old Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, who is also the team's chaplain gave the team a pep talk before playing Tennessee.

“Height doesn’t mean that much," she said. “You’re good jumpers, you’re good rebounders, you’re good at everything.

“Just keep that in mind."

Words of wisdom from Sister Jean! 👏#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6RGl3sjLaw — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018

But it was revealed during the game that the team found out Sister Jean filled out her own bracket along with millions of others following March Madness.

She may be the school's biggest fan, but she doesn't expect them to make it past the Sweet 16.