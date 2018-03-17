On a game-winner from Clayton Custer with 3.6 seconds left, the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers are headed to the Sweet 16.
The Ramblers have done it again.
No. 11 Loyola-Chicago is on its way to the Sweet 16 after beating No. 3 Tennessee 63–62 in the second round on Saturday night, thanks to a clutch shot by junor Clayton Custer.
RAMBLERS WIN!!! 🚨🚨🚨— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018
CINDERELLA LIVES ON!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ynhEMDNAGs
Custer also hit the three that tied the game against Miami on Thursday, which ultimately set up Donte Ingram's buzzer-beater.
Loyola-Chicago advances to the Sweet 16 and will face the winner of No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada in Atlanta next week.