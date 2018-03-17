Watch: Clayton Custer Last-Second Shot Lifts Loyola-Chicago Over No. 3 Tennessee

On a game-winner from Clayton Custer with 3.6 seconds left, the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers are headed to the Sweet 16.

By The SI Staff
March 17, 2018

The Ramblers have done it again. 

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago is on its way to the Sweet 16 after beating No. 3 Tennessee 63–62 in the second round on Saturday night, thanks to a clutch shot by junor Clayton Custer.

Custer also hit the three that tied the game against Miami on Thursday, which ultimately set up Donte Ingram's buzzer-beater.

Loyola-Chicago advances to the Sweet 16 and will face the winner of No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada in Atlanta next week. 

College Basketball

