The Ramblers have done it again.

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago is on its way to the Sweet 16 after beating No. 3 Tennessee 63–62 in the second round on Saturday night, thanks to a clutch shot by junor Clayton Custer.

Custer also hit the three that tied the game against Miami on Thursday, which ultimately set up Donte Ingram's buzzer-beater.

Loyola-Chicago advances to the Sweet 16 and will face the winner of No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada in Atlanta next week.