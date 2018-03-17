Purdue head coach Matt Painter says he doesn't expect center Isaac Haas to play in the team's second round NCAA tournament game against Butler on Sunday.

Haas was ruled out for the rest of the tournament after breaking his elbow in the Boilermakers' first-round victory over Cal State Fullerton. He scored nine points and had 10 rebounds in the win.

Haas did practice with a brace on his injured elbow on Saturday, but Painter said his status for the Butler game is doubtful.

"He ran up and down today, did a few things and worked out," Painter said. "I don't see him playing."

Haas is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 14.9 points per game. He also averages 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.