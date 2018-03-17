What's it like as a No. 16 seed beating the No. 1 seed for the first time in men's NCAA tournament history?

Apparently, it's just like winning in Fortnite for the first time.

First Drake, now the biggest upset in NCAA history. Fortnite can do no wrong pic.twitter.com/Eeoz61DCWb — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) March 17, 2018

“It’s like your first Fortnite victory, honestly,” Nolan Gerrity said in a postgame interview from Mark Armstrong of WTVD-TV.

Gerrity and the others tried to say they weren't nerds after the comments, but they really aren't as Fortnite is all the rage and the most popular game in the world right now.

For you all you elders wondering what the heck Fortnite is, it's a battle royale video game that is all the craze among college kids right now.

Students are staying up all night playing, making it into memes and of course, playing it at campus bars occasionally.

So the next time you win in Fortnite, it's fair to compare yourself to beating a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Really.