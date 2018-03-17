Virginia's Ty Jerome Was Not Happy With This Question After UMBC Upset

UMBC made history in its game against Virginia on Friday night, becoming the first No.16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in the men's NCAA tournament.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 17, 2018

The Retrievers beat the Cavaliers 74–54, and soon everyone seemed to know that little tidbit of history. 

One reporter decided to ask the Cavaliers' Ty Jerome was about the momentous occasion after the game. 

And Jerome was not having it.

The reporter asked, "Were you aware that a 16 had never won before?"

Jerome answered this and then shook his head. 

"I think everyone's aware of that. Thanks for bringing that up again."

Maybe the reporter wanted Jerome's take on the importance of the win, but it nonetheless fell flat in poor wording and came off as a silly question to someone who just lost the biggest game of his life.

 

