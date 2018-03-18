Purdue center Isaac Haas believes that he may still be able to play in the NCAA tournament and will explore his options despite fracturing his right elbow in the first round against Cal State Fullerton, he told reporters.

Haas practiced with the Boilermakers on with a brace on his elbow and warmed up with the team against Butler on Sunday. The brace needed to be approved by the NCAA but they deemed that it did not meet player safety standards. Head coach Matt Painter also said that he did not think Haas would have been able to play.

An X-ray showed that Haas' fracture will require surgery.

Here are a few photos and videos from Sunday's pregame:

Here's a look at the massive, taped elbow brace Isaac Haas is wearing today. https://t.co/X1FrLvA7uX pic.twitter.com/PdwB872NSO — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) March 18, 2018

Isaac Haas warning up before Butler game. Looks to me like he’s just working on lefty skills. Looks like not playing. To me anyway. pic.twitter.com/5Uy8ztqPao — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) March 18, 2018

Freshman Matt Haarms started in Haas' absence and finished the day with seven points and six rebounds.

Purdue beat Butler 76–73 and will play Texas Tech on Friday, March 23.