THE MADNESS.
No. 3 Michigan freshman Jordan Poole hit a buzzer-beater three to give the Wolverines a 64-63 victory over No. 6 Houston.
MARCH pic.twitter.com/BwuKk4Zww0— Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) March 18, 2018
Houston headed to the line with just four seconds remaining up 63-61, but Devin Davis missed both free throws. Michigan grabbed the rebound off the second miss and called a timeout.
That's when John Beilein drew up a play that worked to perfection.
Michigan moves on to the Sweet Sixteen, where they'll play the winner of No. 2 North Carolina and No. 7 Texas A&M.
Gotta love March Madness.