Watch: Jordan Poole Hits Buzzer-Beater to Give Michigan 64-63 Win Over Houston

THE MADNESS. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 18, 2018

No. 3 Michigan freshman Jordan Poole hit a buzzer-beater three to give the Wolverines a 64-63 victory over No. 6 Houston. 

Houston headed to the line with just four seconds remaining up 63-61, but Devin Davis missed both free throws. Michigan grabbed the rebound off the second miss and called a timeout. 

That's when John Beilein drew up a play that worked to perfection. 

Michigan moves on to the Sweet Sixteen, where they'll play the winner of No. 2 North Carolina and No. 7 Texas A&M. 

Gotta love March Madness. 

