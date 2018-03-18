No. 3 Michigan freshman Jordan Poole hit a buzzer-beater three to give the Wolverines a 64-63 victory over No. 6 Houston.

Houston headed to the line with just four seconds remaining up 63-61, but Devin Davis missed both free throws. Michigan grabbed the rebound off the second miss and called a timeout.

That's when John Beilein drew up a play that worked to perfection.

Michigan moves on to the Sweet Sixteen, where they'll play the winner of No. 2 North Carolina and No. 7 Texas A&M.

Gotta love March Madness.