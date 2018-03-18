March Madness 2018 Sweet 16 schedule: Times, TV Channels, Match-Ups

Here is the full schedule for the Sweet 16 round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.
The full schedule for next week's Sweet 16 round of the 2018 NCAA tournament has been released on Sunday night.
Just two No. 1 seeds (Villanova and Kansas) remain after the first week fo action that included many memorable upsets. No. 5 Kentucky is the top seed in the South Region. Michigan heads the West Region with their No. 3 seed.
One of the marquee match-ups of the upcoming weekend includes Duke vs. Syracuse in a duel that pits legendary coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim against each other.
Here's the full schedule of games for next weekend and how to watch (All times ET):
Thursday, March 22
No. 11 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 7 Nevada
Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
Location: Atlanta
TV channel: CBS
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Michigan
Time: 7:37 p.m.
Location: Los Angeles
TV channel: TBS
No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Kentucky
Time: After the conclusion of Game 1
Location: Atlanta
TV channel: CBS
No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 4 Gonzaga
Time: After the conclusion of Game 1
Location: Los Angeles
TV channel: TBS
Friday, March 23
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 1 Kansas
Time: 7:07 p.m.
Location: Omaha
TV channel: CBS
No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Villanova
Time: 7:27 p.m.
Location: Boston
TV channel: TBS
No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Duke
Time: After the conclusion of Game 1
Location: Omaha
TV channel: CBS
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Purdue
Time: After the conclusion of Game 2
Location: Boston
TV channel: TBS
All games can be streamed online using NCAA March Madness Live.