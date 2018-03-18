March Madness 2018 Sweet 16 schedule: Times, TV Channels, Match-Ups

Here is the full schedule for the Sweet 16 round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

By Chris Chavez
March 18, 2018

The full schedule for next week's Sweet 16 round of the 2018 NCAA tournament has been released on Sunday night.

Just two No. 1 seeds (Villanova and Kansas) remain after the first week fo action that included many memorable upsets. No. 5 Kentucky is the top seed in the South Region. Michigan heads the West Region with their No. 3 seed.

One of the marquee match-ups of the upcoming weekend includes Duke vs. Syracuse in a duel that pits legendary coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim against each other.

Here's the full schedule of games for next weekend and how to watch (All times ET):

Thursday, March 22

No. 11 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 7 Nevada

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET 

Location: Atlanta

TV channel: CBS

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Michigan

Time: 7:37 p.m.

Location: Los Angeles

TV channel: TBS

No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Kentucky

Time: After the conclusion of Game 1

Location: Atlanta

TV channel: CBS

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 4 Gonzaga

Time: After the conclusion of Game 1

Location: Los Angeles

TV channel: TBS

Friday, March 23

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 1 Kansas

Time: 7:07 p.m.

Location: Omaha

TV channel: CBS

No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Villanova

Time: 7:27 p.m.

Location: Boston

TV channel: TBS

No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Duke

Time: After the conclusion of Game 1

Location: Omaha

TV channel: CBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Purdue

Time: After the conclusion of Game 2

Location: Boston

TV channel: TBS

All games can be streamed online using NCAA March Madness Live.

