March Madness 2018 Sweet 16 schedule: Times, TV Channels, Match-Ups

The full schedule for next week's Sweet 16 round of the 2018 NCAA tournament has been released on Sunday night.

Just two No. 1 seeds (Villanova and Kansas) remain after the first week fo action that included many memorable upsets. No. 5 Kentucky is the top seed in the South Region. Michigan heads the West Region with their No. 3 seed.

One of the marquee match-ups of the upcoming weekend includes Duke vs. Syracuse in a duel that pits legendary coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim against each other.

Here's the full schedule of games for next weekend and how to watch (All times ET):

Thursday, March 22

No. 11 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 7 Nevada

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta

TV channel: CBS

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Michigan

Time: 7:37 p.m.

Location: Los Angeles

TV channel: TBS

No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Kentucky

Time: After the conclusion of Game 1

Location: Atlanta

TV channel: CBS

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 4 Gonzaga

Time: After the conclusion of Game 1

Location: Los Angeles

TV channel: TBS

Friday, March 23

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 1 Kansas

Time: 7:07 p.m.

Location: Omaha

TV channel: CBS

No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Villanova

Time: 7:27 p.m.

Location: Boston

TV channel: TBS

No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Duke

Time: After the conclusion of Game 1

Location: Omaha

TV channel: CBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Purdue

Time: After the conclusion of Game 2

Location: Boston

TV channel: TBS

All games can be streamed online using NCAA March Madness Live.