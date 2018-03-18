No. 11 seed Syracuse defeated No. 3 seed Michigan State 55–53 to advance to the Sweet 16 and are being considered one of the biggest surprises of the 2018 NCAA tournament. Star guard Tyus Battle does not believe the Orange should be considered a "Cinderella team."

"Honestly, we don't think of ourselves as a Cinderella," Battle told NCAA.com's Andy Katz. "Every time we step on the floor, we expect to win the game. I don't care who is in front of us. We expect to come out with the win."

Watch his full comments below:

.@Cuse_MBB's Tyus Battle declares the Orange are not Cinderella after a surprising run to the #Sweet16 with a win over Michigan State in Detroit Sunday. pic.twitter.com/sns3oEBegX — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 18, 2018

Battle finished with 17 points.

Syracuse's path to the Sweet 16 includes wins against Arizona State at the First Four in Dayton before downing No. 6 TCU on Friday and then No. 3 Michigan State on Sunday.

Syracuse will play Duke on Friday.