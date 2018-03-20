Watch: Graceland Wins NAIA Naitonal Championship With Buzzer-Beater in Overtime

It doesn't get any better than a national championship winning three-pointer at the buzzer in overtime. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 20, 2018

If you've been dealing with madness withdrawal over the past couple days, here's your fix.

Graceland University won the NAIA basketball national title with a legitimate overtime buzzer-beater to beat LSU-Alexandria 83-80. 

As far as basketball moments go, it doesn't get much better than this. Look at the emotion on the players' faces—who cares if this is NAIA?

For those wondering, Graceland University is not located at Elvis' estate in Memphis, but a liberal-arts school located in Lamoni, Iowa. 

The play brings to memory Kris Jenkins' three at the buzzer to give Villanova the national championship in 2016. 

Oh, March. What a time to be alive. 

