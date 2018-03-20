New Ole Miss men's basketball head coach Kermit Davis says his team will respect the flag and stand for the national anthem.

Davis, who spent the last 16 years at Middle Tennessee, was hired to take over the program from Andy Kennedy, who coached Ole Miss for 12 seasons before resigning before season's end.

During his introductory press conference on Monday, Davis described what he planned for the Rebels in the future. Ole Miss hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 2015.

"It’s going to be relentless, athletic, explosive, a team that’s going to have to play on and on and on to beat. It’s going to be a team that’s going to be unselfish. We’re going to play fast and smart in transition. We’re going to try to get easy baskets," Davis said.

Davis then continued, unprompted, to talk about the national anthem and flag.

"We’re going to be a respectful team that respects the flag and the national anthem. All those things from culture is what we’re about. It’s who we’re going to be," Davis said.

The controversy over the national anthem and the flag became a hot topic when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand, citing racial inequality and police brutality.

Kaepernick has not played since the end of the 2016 season after no team signed him in 2017.