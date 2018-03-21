Louisville interim head coach David Padgett won’t return to the school, the program announced Wednesday.

Padgett took over as coach after Rick Pitino was fired over his involvement in the FBI’s investigation of Louisville and other college hoops programs. The 33-year-old played for the Cardinals under Pitino and later joined his staff as director of basketball operations before being promoted to assistant coach.

“They are going in a different direction,” Padgett told 247Sports shortly before news was announced. “They appreciated my efforts and everything I did with this team and to make it a good situation, obviously they wished me nothing but the best and I feel the same about the university.”

Louisville’s season ended on Tuesday with a loss in the NIT quarterfinals to Mississippi State. Padgett’s contract runs through September.

Louisville has already reportedly met with Xavier coach Chris Mack to discuss taking over the Cardinals on a permanent basis.