Texas Tech’s basketball court is objectively busy. A darker hardwood shades both lanes and a watermark of the Lone Star State, which rests under the school’s massive, red and black logo in the center of the court. On the perimeter, a cherry-red color borders the end lines. When you plop in Baylor’s audacious, highlighter-yellow uniforms, your eyes begin to fatigue. Add in Texas Tech’s new, gray alternates and the Dec. 29 contest was…colorful.

The Red Raiders’ distinct jerseys are part of the team’s new uniform set for the 2017-18 season, which Coach Chris Beard and Under Armour collaborated to create. “We were holding the grays back for the right moment, and after getting some feedback from the guys, our Big 12 home opener was the perfect time to debut them,” said Collin Prentiss, Texas Tech’s assistant equipment manager. The new gear worked. Texas Tech waxed No. 18 Baylor 77-53, the beginning of a second-place regular season in the Big 12 and a No. 3-seed in the NCAA tournament, where the Red Raiders are now into the Sweet 16.

John Weast/Getty Images

Manufactured by Under Armour, Nike and Adidas, gray uniforms have permeated the college basketball world as prolifically as brackets flood offices every March. Programs have always sought out ways to make a statement—err, a fashion statement—on the court. “They were focused on recruiting and trying to bring interest,” said Michael Smith, Nike Basketball’s product director for uniforms. “That’s kind of where the black trend started.”

Your favorite team likely debuted a jet-black alternate jersey in the early 2000s. Apparel companies saw sable uniforms made teams appear fiercer, faster and presented “a unique way to have an edgy-looking uniform,” Smith said. A mercenary of the League of Shadows induces more fear than an ivory-robed Tai Chi master. “Even teams that didn’t have black in its color palette were wearing black uniforms,” said Adam Clement, Under Armour’s senior design director. “And that sort of ran its course.”

In the years after David Stern instituted the NBA dress code in 2005, many teams such as Kentucky, Washington State and Texas—schools clearly devoid of black in their traditional color schemes—began receiving pushback about the alternate sets. “There were a lot of opinions around the NCAA space that black was ‘too polarizing,’” Smith said. “Not necessarily the athletic directors, but a lot of the university presidents and administration started to make some noise about, ‘That’s not our team color, we don’t want to see black.’”

The move away from black as an alternate jersey has college basketball’s jersey reset in full swing. The largest turning point came in 2012, when Nike debuted a special Hyper Elite Platinum jersey for nine prestigious programs across the country. The company sought to highlight programs that had claimed championships wearing Nike head to toe, schools such as Syracuse, Duke, Florida and Arizona, that didn’t have a trace of gray or silver in their logos. The one-off uniforms received rave reviews.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

“We used some pretty reflective silvers in that uniform and some hyperized team colors,” Smith said. Which led Nike to spin off those metallic materials into their schools that already boasted a semblance of gray in their official logos, such as UConn and Georgetown. More positive feedback returned, and Nike began dressing colleges across the country in gray, again featuring many schools harboring signature colors not even remotely close to the tone.

“It was a very popular and safe place for teams to have an alternate—and in some cases, a fourth—uniform that kept it unique and fresh for their players, but was not nearly as polarizing for school administrators,” Smith said. “Gray was more in the safe zone, like white is.”

Under Armour heard the same response from its schools. “Varying shades of gray sort of became the new black,” said Clement. “It offers something completely different. Gray was neutral enough where it closed those gaps.” Not only have gray uniforms provided a widespread option for schools to don another alternate jersey, but the more innocuous color also provides greater functionality within the NCAA and many conferences’ uniform restrictions.

According to the NCAA bylaws, home teams are required to wear a lighter color jersey than their visiting opponent. However, two schools can mutually consent to that rule being modified before a game. Many conferences have a strict guideline on when this agreement must be reached, as well. The SEC, for example, instructs teams must agree at least five days in advance of a contest in order for a home team to wear a darker color than their rival, which has actually sparked some gamesmanship among conference rivals.

“Gray allows you to have a home alternate. It doesn’t affect the visitors and it’s not flashy,” said Peter Warden, Texas A&M’s longtime coordinator with Adidas, the school’s apparel partner. Adidas did not offer comment for this story. This season, the Aggies included a “gray ice” uniform in their regular rotation. The jersey features a light gray base, a darker, silver trim, maroon numbers and lettering and a sleek, silver font for the players’ nameplates on the back. This year at Arizona State, the men’s basketball team showcased their own Adidas-created gray ice anthracite uniform featuring a dark gray base with gold lettering, a hark back to the mineral that is so prolifically mined across Arizona

Nike also attempts to in something representative of the school or region into its gray or silver uniforms. The Swoosh’s gray uniform for the Tennessee Volunteers references the tonal layers of the Smoky Mountains, one of the state of Tennessee’s most emblematic landmarks.

“All the manufacturers, we’re all trying to stay ahead of things and do the next greatest thing,” Clement said.

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

When Texas Tech initially inquired about an additional uniform option, Under Armour presented a wide swath of different grays to choose from, ranging from what they deem “graphite,” a medium, neutral gray tone, to their own version of “anthracite,” the darkest a team can get without wearing black. “We can get pretty creative with our names at times,” Clement chuckled.

Ingenuity will now forever be a part of the college athletics apparel game. You’ll be hard pressed to find a Power Five football program that doesn’t offer multiple helmets in addition to five or six jersey and pant options. In the wake of the black jerseys trend of the 2000s, gray and silver are having a moment in college hoops. “It’s always just about finding what’s next,” Smith, Nike’s uniform lead, said. “What’s going to be the future?”