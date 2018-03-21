Notre Dame senior forward Bonzie Colson broke his left foot again in the team's NIT loss to Penn State last weekend.

The news was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

Colson, a preseason All–America selection, missed 15 games earlier this season with a broken foot.

His father told ESPN.com that the family will consider if surgery will be needed to repair the injury.

Colson did average 19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this season for the Irish.

The 22-year-old Colson is considered a second–round prospect, according to some mock drafts.