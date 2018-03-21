Bonzie Colson Breaks Left Foot Again

Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson breaks left foot for second time during NIT loss to Penn State

By Scooby Axson
March 21, 2018

Notre Dame senior forward Bonzie Colson broke his left foot again in the team's NIT loss to Penn State last weekend.

The news was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

Colson, a preseason All–America selection, missed 15 games earlier this season with a broken foot.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Who Will Leave a Strong Impression in the NCAA Tournament?

His father told ESPN.com that the family will consider if surgery will be needed to repair the injury.

Colson did average 19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this season for the Irish.

The 22-year-old Colson is considered a second–round prospect, according to some mock drafts. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now