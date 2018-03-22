Loyola's 98-year-old chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, doesn't care that her bracket was busted with the team's 69–68 win over Nevada on Thursday.

In an interview after the victory, Sister Jean says she told them great game and one of the Ramblers told her they broke her bracket.

Sister Jean has gained national popularity, becoming a social media star. She prays with the team before the game. But Sister Jean didn't have the Ramblers making it past the Sweet 16.

Now she's looking at the positive and is ready for the Elite Eight.

“I don’t care that you broke my bracket." 😂



Students even celebrated by chanting her name after the win.

No. 11 Loyola next faces the winner of the Kansas State–Kentucky game in the Elite Eight on Saturday.