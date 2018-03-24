Loyola-Chicago vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Loyola-Chicago vs. Kansas State in the Elite Eight. 

By Dan Gartland
March 24, 2018

For the first time ever, a No. 9 seed will face a No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament. 

Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State pulled off another pair of upsets in the Sweet 16—the Ramblers beat Nevada and the Wildcats beat Kentucky—to advance to the Elite Eight. 

It’s Loyola’s first Elite Eight appearance since winning the NCAA tournament in 1963, while K-State was last in the Elite Eight in 2010. 

Saturday’s game promises to be a tight matchup. ESPN’s BPI system gives K-State a 51.2% chance of winning, and the Wildcats are a one-point favorite at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. 

How to Watch

When: Saturday, March 24, 6:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch on March Madness Live.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now