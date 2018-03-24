For the first time ever, a No. 9 seed will face a No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State pulled off another pair of upsets in the Sweet 16—the Ramblers beat Nevada and the Wildcats beat Kentucky—to advance to the Elite Eight.

It’s Loyola’s first Elite Eight appearance since winning the NCAA tournament in 1963, while K-State was last in the Elite Eight in 2010.

Saturday’s game promises to be a tight matchup. ESPN’s BPI system gives K-State a 51.2% chance of winning, and the Wildcats are a one-point favorite at most Las Vegas sportsbooks.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, March 24, 6:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch on March Madness Live.