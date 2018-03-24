The Ramblers insane run stays alive, and Loyola-Chicago is headed to San Antonio for the Final Four.
The Cinderella story run of Loyola-Chicago keeps on going with the team's 78–62 win over Kansas State on Saturday night.
The Ramblers are now headed to the Final Four in San Antonio.
Here are some of the best reactions to the win.
10 POINTS FOR GRYFFINDOR!!! pic.twitter.com/9XSCjkyi3W— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) March 25, 2018
Chi-Town Cinderella pic.twitter.com/zQePxZdmvb— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 25, 2018
They're going to the #FinalFour! Congrats, @RamblersMBB! #OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/nmJKm2dwcW— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 25, 2018
.@RamblersMBB cuts down the net in Atlanta! ✂️#MarchMadness #FinalFour #OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/0VPkP0Nli8— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 25, 2018
An unbelievable feeling for the Ramblers 🙌 #FinalFour#MarchMadness #OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/GzjJRpnhEE— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 25, 2018
Sister Jean all like “call me when we’re up 30” pic.twitter.com/33VvvQ5cV3— RedEye (@redeyechicago) March 24, 2018
Don’t slack up Loyola ! remember what happened to the Alanta Falcons! keep attacking the basket and keep the pressure on Kansas State! #MarchMadness2018 #LoyolaChicago #LoyolaRamblers— Mr. T (@MrT) March 24, 2018
Loyola coach Porter Moser makes for the stands. pic.twitter.com/UC7GBn4Tai— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) March 25, 2018
A postgame congrats from Sister Jean. pic.twitter.com/zdpu6KkMXj— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 25, 2018
55 years in the making... pic.twitter.com/5WDsqpmgKX— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2018
Only one man can save Kansas State now pic.twitter.com/GmSSZGTPwQ— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2018
Loyola holding it down for the city!— Evan Turner (@thekidet) March 24, 2018
I only wish Loyola was playing Virginia right now so I could tweet “THESE HOOS AIN’T LOYOLA"— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 24, 2018
City of Chicago Power Rankings— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) March 25, 2018
1. Chicago Cubs
2. Loyola Chicago Ramblers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Chicago Blackhawks
5. Chicago White Sox
...
297. Chicago YMCA
298. Chicago Shuffleboard
299. Chicago Bulls
Loyola Chicago tuition is more than $41,000 per year, not including room and board. What will it become if they win this game?— Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzAJC) March 24, 2018
The Gryffindor common room is PACKED https://t.co/kAfzhbXldR pic.twitter.com/yoxFPWHxYa— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2018
Me: "There's no way Loyola can pull off another insanely long, efficient stretch of offense."— Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) March 24, 2018
Loyola: "Hold this beer, and then pass it to the open man."
Where media that ranked every college basketball team before the season put Loyola: CBS Sports — #74, SI #92, ESPN #106. pic.twitter.com/nFJwQJH0V8— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 24, 2018
We give you, the Air Sister Jeans. (via @darrenrovell) pic.twitter.com/6DuxmZVQ34— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2018
you: watching the loyola game— Patrick Basler (@pmbasler) March 24, 2018
me: frantically browsing ebay for the best deal on a sister jean bobblehead pic.twitter.com/SKM9hDKvGY
Loyola hasn’t lost when they’ve been up at halftime all year — and they’re up 12? Mercy.— Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) March 24, 2018
K-State has them right where they want them. Loyola can’t win by more than 2 (it seems to be the law), so most of that lead will disappear— Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) March 24, 2018
Will history hold true?#MarchMadness #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/eA28YJGz38— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 24, 2018
The last time @RamblersMBB went to the #FinalFour, they beat @IlliniMBB 79-64 to do it. Here's the coverage from @chicagotribune, March 17, 1963.#MarchMadness #SisterJean pic.twitter.com/hLPnXHvLv8— Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) March 24, 2018
Ramble on Ramblers.