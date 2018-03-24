The Cinderella story run of Loyola-Chicago keeps on going with the team's 78–62 win over Kansas State on Saturday night.

The Ramblers are now headed to the Final Four in San Antonio.

Here are some of the best reactions to the win.

10 POINTS FOR GRYFFINDOR!!! pic.twitter.com/9XSCjkyi3W — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) March 25, 2018

Sister Jean all like “call me when we’re up 30” pic.twitter.com/33VvvQ5cV3 — RedEye (@redeyechicago) March 24, 2018

Don’t slack up Loyola ! remember what happened to the Alanta Falcons! keep attacking the basket and keep the pressure on Kansas State! #MarchMadness2018 #LoyolaChicago #LoyolaRamblers — Mr. T (@MrT) March 24, 2018

Loyola coach Porter Moser makes for the stands. pic.twitter.com/UC7GBn4Tai — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) March 25, 2018

A postgame congrats from Sister Jean. pic.twitter.com/zdpu6KkMXj — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 25, 2018

55 years in the making... pic.twitter.com/5WDsqpmgKX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2018

Only one man can save Kansas State now pic.twitter.com/GmSSZGTPwQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2018

Loyola holding it down for the city! — Evan Turner (@thekidet) March 24, 2018

I only wish Loyola was playing Virginia right now so I could tweet “THESE HOOS AIN’T LOYOLA" — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 24, 2018

City of Chicago Power Rankings



1. Chicago Cubs

2. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Chicago Blackhawks

5. Chicago White Sox

...

297. Chicago YMCA

298. Chicago Shuffleboard

299. Chicago Bulls — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) March 25, 2018

Loyola Chicago tuition is more than $41,000 per year, not including room and board. What will it become if they win this game? — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzAJC) March 24, 2018

The Gryffindor common room is PACKED https://t.co/kAfzhbXldR pic.twitter.com/yoxFPWHxYa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2018

Me: "There's no way Loyola can pull off another insanely long, efficient stretch of offense."



Loyola: "Hold this beer, and then pass it to the open man." — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) March 24, 2018

Where media that ranked every college basketball team before the season put Loyola: CBS Sports — #74, SI #92, ESPN #106. pic.twitter.com/nFJwQJH0V8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 24, 2018

you: watching the loyola game



me: frantically browsing ebay for the best deal on a sister jean bobblehead pic.twitter.com/SKM9hDKvGY — Patrick Basler (@pmbasler) March 24, 2018

Loyola hasn’t lost when they’ve been up at halftime all year — and they’re up 12? Mercy. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) March 24, 2018

K-State has them right where they want them. Loyola can’t win by more than 2 (it seems to be the law), so most of that lead will disappear — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) March 24, 2018

Ramble on Ramblers.