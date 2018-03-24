Twitter Reacts to Loyola-Chicago's Dominant Win Over Kansas State

The Ramblers insane run stays alive, and Loyola-Chicago is headed to San Antonio for the Final Four.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 24, 2018

The Cinderella story run of Loyola-Chicago keeps on going with the team's 78–62 win over Kansas State on Saturday night. 

The Ramblers are now headed to the Final Four in San Antonio.

Here are some of the best reactions to the win. 

Ramble on Ramblers. 

