UMBC Coach Ryan Odom Gets New Contract to Remain With School

UMBC won’t lose the coach who engineered the Retrievers’ historic upset. 

By Dan Gartland
March 26, 2018

UMBC coach Ryan Odom, who engineered the Retrievers’ historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA tournament, has agreed to a new contract, the school announced Monday

Odom’s original seven-year contract paid him $230,000 per year. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed. 

Odom, 43, just finished his second season at UMBC, posting a 25–11 record. He went 21–13 in his first season in Baltimore, earning the Retrievers a CIT bid. It was a remarkable turnaround for a program that won a combined 41 games in the seven seasons before Odom’s arrival. 

“I am so proud of our staff and players and it’s been a remarkable journey that we set out on together,” Odom said in a statement. “I am grateful to [university president] Dr. [Freeman] Hrabowski and [athletic director] Tim Hall for their confidence in our staff to continue to lead these young men during their time at UMBC. It’s a great honor to be a part of the UMBC community.”

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now