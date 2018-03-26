UMBC coach Ryan Odom, who engineered the Retrievers’ historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA tournament, has agreed to a new contract, the school announced Monday.

Odom’s original seven-year contract paid him $230,000 per year. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

Odom, 43, just finished his second season at UMBC, posting a 25–11 record. He went 21–13 in his first season in Baltimore, earning the Retrievers a CIT bid. It was a remarkable turnaround for a program that won a combined 41 games in the seven seasons before Odom’s arrival.

“I am so proud of our staff and players and it’s been a remarkable journey that we set out on together,” Odom said in a statement. “I am grateful to [university president] Dr. [Freeman] Hrabowski and [athletic director] Tim Hall for their confidence in our staff to continue to lead these young men during their time at UMBC. It’s a great honor to be a part of the UMBC community.”