Oklahoma guard Trae Young, Duke forward Marvin Bagley and Arizona center Deandre Ayton were named to the Associated Press All-America first team, marking the first time ever three freshman made the first team.

The freshman were joined on the first team by Villanova guard Jalen Brunson and Kansas guard Devonte' Graham.

Young averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists for Oklahoma, leading the nation in both categories.

Ayton averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and two blocks per game, and was named the Pac-12 player of the year. Bagley led the Blue Devils with 21.2 points and 11.1 rebounds.

Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop, Trevon Bluiett of Xavier, Jock Landale of Saint Mary's, Michigan State's Miles Bridges, West Virginia guard Jevon Carter were named to the second team.

The third team is comprised of Texas Tech's Keenan Evans, Carsen Edwards of Purdue, Villanova's Mikal Bridges, Luke Maye of North Carolina and Virginia's Kyle Guy.