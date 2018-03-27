College basketball fans are going to be in for a treat next season seeing what Duke signee Zion Williamson can do on the court.

Williamson gave the nation a preview last night by winning the 2018 McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest, featuring an array of dunks that left the crowd stunned.

Zion Williamson DESTROYED the dunk contest 💪 pic.twitter.com/6a5inAdXXS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2018

Williamson, a 6'6" forward from Spartanburg, South Carolina, is rated the nation's No. 2 recruit by ESPN.

[Next season, he will be joined by small forward R.J. Barrett and forward Cam Reddish. Barrett is the nation's top recruit and Reddish is ranked third.