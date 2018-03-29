Penn State won its second NIT championship in program history by defeating Utah 82–66 on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Nittany Lions were led by forward Lamar Stevens, who scored 28 points with three assists and two rebounds. It was also a strong showing from guard Tony Stevens as he finished with 15 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds.

Penn State beat Temple, Notre Dame, Marquette and Mississippi State to reach the final.

Penn State last won the NIT title in 2009. They close out the season with a 26–13 overall record.