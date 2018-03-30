Notre Dame stunned undefeated Connecticut 91–89 in overtime in the second semifinal at the women's Final Four in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday to go the national championship.

Back-and-forth all regulation, the game went into overtime after UConn's Kia Nurse stole the ball and made a layup to tie the game at 79–79.

Overtime was no different and the teams traded leads until late.

Arike Ogunbowale, who'd been clutch all game, missed two free throws, and UConn's Crystal Dangerfield made a huge three to tie the game with less than 30 seconds left.

But Ogunbowale came back to score the winning jumper and give the Fighting Irish the win. She finished with 27 points and three rebounds.

It was the second overtime of the night after Mississippi State moved past Louisville.

UConn missed its second title game in a row after losing its 111-game winning streak last year in the semifinals to Mississippi State.

The Fighting Irish snapped the Huskies seven-game winning streak in their rivalry, and UConn has now never won a game in overtime in NCAA tournament history.

Notre Dame started strong, taking a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

UConn then dominated the second quarter, capitalizing on offensive rebounds and second chance points.

After tying the game at the 6:55 minute mark, the Huskies took a 41–34 lead at the half.

Notre Dame forward Jessica Shepard gave the Fighting Irish a scare when she took a bad fall with seconds left before the half. She finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite the Huskies run, Notre Dame came back after halftime strong, and the two teams traded leads.

UConn was outscored 23–19 in the third quarter as Ogunbowale got hot.

The fourth quarter was no different than the third, with the teams keeping the score close.

When the Huskies got an offensive foul, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma had to be held back by assistant Chris Dailey.

Notre Dame takes on Mississippi State in the national championship on Sunday.